Immingham home care provider investigated over death

A home care provider is being investigated by police following the death of one of its service users.

Aamina Homecare, based in Immingham, is subject to an ongoing inquiry by Humberside Police.

Details of the probe were revealed in a Care Quality Commission report, which rated the service "inadequate".

Company director Francheska Thompson said she "totally disagreed" with the CQC's findings. The BBC understands the firm is not currently providing care.

Debbie Westhead, deputy chief inspector for Adult Social Care at the CQC, said: "We inspected Aamina Homecare Ltd in April 2017 and found an appalling service being provided to people."

No further details of the death have been released, but the police force has confirmed to BBC Look North that it is investigating.

The CQC report said the death occurred after it finished its inspection on 13 April.

Multiple failings

According to Aamina Homecare's website it provides at-home care services, including help with washing, dressing and eating, safety checks and assistance in taking medication.

In its report, the CQC said it had found multiple breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 regulations. It concluded the service was "not safe".

Among the failings it said staff failed to stay with patients long enough to deliver the care they required, including one person who required support for 45 minutes but had their care delivered in six minutes.

It said people were not safeguarded from abuse by way of neglect, staff failed to attend calls at agreed times and people were made to wait for the care and support they required.

In May the CQC said Aamina had decided to "voluntarily cease to provide services".

In an email sent to the BBC Ms Thompson said: "We totally disagreed with the outcome.

"We have compiled a report of evidence against all the accusations and this has been sent to them."