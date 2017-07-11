Prince William joins Battle of Britain Memorial Flight commemorations
The Duke of Cambridge has attended an air display marking 60 years of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
The flight, known as the BBMF, is based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, and has one of only two airworthy Lancaster bombers in the world.
It was formed to honour those involved in the Battle of Britain and has taken part in thousands of events over the years.
Prince William, who is the flight's patron, also spoke to veterans.
Veteran Rusty Waughman, 94, who was a Lancaster pilot from 1943 to 1944, spoke to Prince William.
He said he was 20 when he first piloted a Lancaster bomber.
He said 101 Squadron, which performed radio counter-measure duties, had a 60% "attrition rate".
"To survive, we were very fortunate," he said.
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
- The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) was formed on 11 July 1957 by Gp Capt Peter Thompson, a former Battle of Britain Hurricane pilot
- He set about collecting and preserving examples of the main aircraft involved in the conflict to honour the RAF's defence of the UK against German attacks at the end of 1940
- The BBMF has 12 historical aircraft, including a Lancaster - one of only two left flying in the world; the other is in Canada
- It also has a Dakota, six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, and two Chipmunks, which are used for training
- The flight has displayed at or flown past thousands of events as a tribute to those who have served in the RAF
The Battle of Britain was the German air force's attempt to gain air superiority over the RAF.
Their ultimate failure was one of the turning points of World War II and prevented Germany from invading Britain.
Battle of Britain
July to October 1940
1,023
aircraft lost by RAF
1,887
aircraft lost by Luftwaffe
-
3,000 aircrew served with RAF Fighter Command
-
20% were from the British Dominions and occupied European or neutral countries
-
544 RAF Fighter Command pilots were killed
-
2,500 Luftwaffe aircrew were killed