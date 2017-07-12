Abandoned 'Satanist' church vandalised in Lincolnshire

Image copyright BBC/Lincolnshire Police Image caption The walls and floors of St Botolph's Church were damaged in the latest attack

An abandoned church reportedly used by Satanists has been vandalised by one of its visitors.

St Botolph's Church in Skidbrooke, Lincolnshire, dates back to the 13th Century and is cared for by the Churches Conservation Trust.

Lincolnshire Police said the building, which has "a reputation for paranormal activity", attracts hundreds of visitors.

The force is appealing for information regarding the attack on 25 June.

More on this and other local stories from across Lincolnshire

Image copyright Google Image caption The church in Skidbrooke sits in an isolated position

PCSO Billy Spence said: "The church's atmosphere and reputation for paranormal activity attract hundreds of visitors and the Churches Conservation Trust, who care for the building, welcome the interest in this important piece of national heritage.

"However, why any of those visitors would then want to mindlessly damage the church is bewildering and deeply saddening."

The Grade I-listed building has not been used for Christian worship for more than 40 years, and is claimed to have been used over the years for animal sacrifices and other satanic activities.

Black satanic marks and remains of dead animals have previously been reported at the church.

Following a previous incident, the Churches Conservation Trust said it had "no intention of denying public access... because of the errant behaviour of a few."