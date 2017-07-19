Lincolnshire teenager dies on holiday on Spain
- 19 July 2017
Lincolnshire
A 19-year-old man has collapsed and died while on holiday in Spain.
The teenager, named locally as Alex Masterton, died during a trip to Barcelona with friends.
Mr Masterton was a pupil at King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth, near Grimsby, where he had recently completed his A-levels,
A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Barcelona."