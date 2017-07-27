Lincolnshire Police e-fit looks like 'Doctor Who alien'

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Comments likened the e-fit to ET, an alien from Doctor Who and the former Crystal Maze presenter Richard O'Brien

A colourful e-fit of a man wanted in connection with an incident of exposure has been mocked on social media.

The image - likened to a Doctor Who alien, ET, or ex-Crystal Maze presenter Richard O'Brien - was posted by Lincolnshire Police officers in Bourne.

In June, the force published an e-fit which was likened to He-Man - from the 1980s animated television series.

The force agreed the image "was unusual" but said it hoped it would help identify the suspect.

The appeal, which was posted earlier, asked for help to identify a man after an incident of exposure in Bourne on 19 July.

The man is described as aged between 19 and 23, 6ft tall, with short fair/blond hair.

Image caption The e-fit was likened to an alien from Doctor Who (Picture shows an Ood from the programme)

Responses on BBC Radio Lincolnshire's Facebook page asked if the force "has taken on someone during the school holidays to make this".

Another post asked if the suspect was any relation to a previous post by police - which was likened to He-Man.

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police/Facebook Image caption A previous e-fit issued by Lincolnshire Police was likened to He-Man - star of the 1980s American animated television series

Another person praised "another fantastic piece of art from Lincolnshire Police".

Craig Thornton asked if there was "a Visage tribute act in town"?