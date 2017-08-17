Lincolnshire

Skegness seafront fire remembered 10 years on

Image caption More than 120 firefighters spent two days tackling the blaze

A decade ago, a huge fire ripped through buildings on the seafront in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

More than 120 firefighters fought to contain the blaze, which destroyed a number of businesses on the town's Grand Parade.

An amusement arcade, bars, clubs restaurants and the old Parade Hotel were destroyed in the incident.

Now 10 years on, the seafront parade has been redeveloped with a new entertainment complex and shops.

Image caption Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the blaze was "undetermined"
Image caption Sue Binch, who was the town's mayor at the time of the fire, described it as "the biggest disaster I think that Skegness had ever seen".
Image caption An owner of a club that was destroyed described the scene as "like the Blitz"
Image caption After many delays the site has now been redeveloped
Image caption Many of the businesses destroyed in the fire have reopened in the redeveloped Grand Parade

