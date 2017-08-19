Police stop 'not linked' to fatal Stamford crash

Image caption John McKeown died after he lost control of his car in Wharf Road, Stamford

An investigation into a fatal crash has concluded police contact did not contribute to the driver's death.

John McKeown, 62, from Ketton, died after he lost control of his car in Wharf Road, Stamford, in August 2015.

Shortly before the crash, officers had attempted to pull him over but he had driven off. He was found to be more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission said there was "no link" between their actions and his death.

Image caption Police had attempted to pull Mr McKeown over

According to its report, the crash occurred moments after police tried to stop Mr McKeown having noticed he was not wearing his seatbelt.

It said: "Shortly beforehand police had attempted to stop him after spotting him driving without his seatbelt on.

"However, when officers got out of their car to speak to him at a junction he pulled away.

"He was followed for a short distance before the collision occurred."

IPCC operations manager Steve Martin said: "Our investigation found no fault on the part of the police who attempted to stop him in his car during the normal course of their duties.

"For reasons we will never know he did not comply with their request to stop and ultimately there were tragic consequences."