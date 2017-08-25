Chemical fire breaks out at Grantham industrial unit

From the section

Image copyright Danny Smith Image caption The fire broke out in Tollemache Road in Grantham

A large chemical fire has broken out at an industrial unit in Lincolnshire.

It started at about 14:55 BST at a premises on Tollemache Road, Grantham, with 50 firefighters sent to the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported "loud bangs" at the site, with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue advising residents to keep doors and windows shut.

Springfield Road, South Parade and Albert Street were closed by Lincolnshire Police.

Gas cylinders are also thought to be at the scene.

Image copyright Brittany Sparham Image caption Police closed three nearby roads in Grantham