Rescued seal pups Donald and Dennis released back into wild

Image caption One of the seals was named Donald after the US president, due to the colour of the fur around his head

Two seal pups rescued after a tidal surge along the east coast of England have been released back to the wild.

Skegness Seal Sanctuary said the pups, named Donald and Dennis, were found washed-up in January after "battling some really big seas".

The pups were underweight and in desperate need of help when they were found.

Assistant manager Matt Yeadon said it was satisfying to see them go after being nursed back to health.

Donald - a common seal - who was named after the US president due to the Trump-like fur on his head, and Dennis - a grey seal - were released back into the North Sea earlier.

Image caption The two seal pups were released back into the North Sea

Mr Yeadon said the seals would probably stick together for a while as they had spent the past few months together.

He said it was then likely they would go their separate ways.

Image copyright Skegness Natureland Image caption Dennis was unable to feed himself when he arrived at the animal centre in January

Many of the grey seals rescued by the charity come from the Donna Nook Nature Reserve.

Common seals in the hospital tend to come from the area around the Wash.