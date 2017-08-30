Drink-drive crash PC, found in dressing gown, dismissed

Image caption A hearing at Lincolnshire Police's headquarters found the officer's actions amounted to gross misconduct

A police officer found drunkenly "staggering" in the street after crashing her car has been dismissed.

PC Rebecca Stevenson, 33, was two times over the legal alcohol limit when she lost control of her vehicle on her way to a caravan on the Lincolnshire coast.

The Lincolnshire Police officer was off-duty when she was found, wearing only a dressing gown, by a member of the public.

The force said her actions had placed her and other people at serious risk.

'Isolated incident'

A misconduct hearing at police headquarters in Nettleham, near Lincoln, heard the officer - who was based in Louth - crashed her car into a dyke in the village of Saltfleetby in the early hours of 2 July.

She was found staggering about in her dressing gown, barefooted.

The former PC was later arrested and breathalysed. She initially denied being the driver but later admitted she was on her way to a caravan park when she crashed.

She told the hearing she was "genuinely appalled" by her behaviour, and described it as an "isolated incident".

'Risk of death'

Lincolnshire Police's Chief Constable Bill Skelly, who chaired the hearing, found the officer's actions amounted to gross misconduct. She was dismissed from the force without notice.

"I cannot find what you did consistent with your role as a warranted officer. Both yourself and members of the public were at serious risk of suffering life changing harm, or death," he told her.

The officer had served with the force for nearly 12 years and was described by colleagues as loyal and dependable.

She appeared before magistrates in Nottingham on 18 July and was banned from driving for 18 months.