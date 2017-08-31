Jimi Hendrix's note to 'awestruck' teen up for auction

Image copyright Getty Images/ PA Image caption Jimi Hendrix gave the note to Anthea Connell at the Boston Gliderdrome in 1967

A note Jimi Hendrix wrote to a young woman on a packet of guitar strings 50 years ago is up for auction.

Anthea Connell said she was "awestruck" when the star spotted her, aged 19, at Boston Gliderdrome in Lincolnshire in March 1967.

She had been watching her boyfriend's band set up when Hendrix came over to talk to her, before handing her a note.

It read: "To Anthea - Love and kisses to you forever. I wish I could really talk to you. Stay sweet, Jimi Hendrix."

The singer had been due to play with his band the Jimi Hendrix Experience later that night.

Mrs Connell, now 69 of West Bridgford, near Nottingham, said he jumped off the stage and made a beeline for her.

Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption The message was written on the back of a packet of guitar strings

She said: "He started talking to me and I was so shocked I can't even remember what we said.

"I'd love to tell you we had a deep and meaningful conversation - I must have mumbled something.

"I was totally awestruck. Jimi Hendrix was a complete icon."

Mrs Connell said Hendrix then went to ask his bandmates Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding for something to write on.

He returned with a paper guitar strings packet, with the message written on the back and the word "really" underlined.

She added: "I think it was because, at the time, I was the only girl in the ballroom."

The note, which is framed along with autographs from Mitchell and Redding, is expected to fetch between £2,000 and £3,000 at Hansons in Etwall, Derbyshire, on 23 October.

Mrs Connell said: "I have two children but they'd rather I spent any money raised from selling the autograph on something for myself.

"I'd like to visit to see my cousin in New Zealand and the money could help pay for that."