Mablethorpe stabbing: Man charged with murder

From the section

Image copyright Alex Moss Image caption Lincolnshire Police said James Rudd had a son

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Lincolnshire.

James Rudd, 36, was attacked in Victoria Road in Mablethorpe on Monday afternoon.

James Patrick Adam, 46, of Victoria Road, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where he was remanded in custody to reappear on 29 September.

Det Insp Karl Whiffen said although someone had been charged they were still appealing for witnesses.