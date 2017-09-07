Last British Dambuster George 'Johnny' Johnson receives doctorate

Image caption George "Johnny" Johnson was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Lincoln

The last surviving British member of the Dambusters raid has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Lincoln.

George "Johnny" Johnson was 22 when he took part in the 1943 air raid that used experimental "bouncing" bombs on German dams.

The 95-year-old, from Bristol, was part of the squadron which flew from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Mr Johnson was recognised for his contribution to British society.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption On 16 and 17 May 1943, the Dambusters - a squadron of 19 Lancasters - attacked dams across Germany. The mission became legendary and was a boost to British morale

Nineteen Lancaster planes with 133 crew flew at treetop height to avoid radar in what was codenamed Operation Chastise. Eight planes were lost and 53 crew killed.

Mr Johnson, who was a bomb aimer, is one of only two survivors to take part in the raids. The other is Canadian former front gunner Fred Sutherland.

Speaking at the ceremony, the former airman who later became a teacher, told students: "It is your own drive and tenacity, and motivation which brings success.

"Do not lose any of these skills, they have brought you to where you are today."

Mr Johnson dedicated his teaching career to supporting people with learning difficulties and to developing pioneering programmes in mental health rehabilitation.

Students and staff at the event gave him a standing ovation.

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption The Mohne Dam in North Rhine-Westphalia after being bombed during Operation Chastise

Image copyright IWM/Getty Images Image caption Sgt George Johnson (far left) was part of 617 Squadron based at Scampton, Lincolnshire

Earlier this year, Mr Johnson was appointed MBE after several campaigns wanting recognition for him.

Mr Johnson said it was recognition for his squadron.

Others recognised by the university include the Lincoln City FC management team of Danny and Nicky Cowley, who led the team to one of its most successful seasons ever.

The Imps became the first non-league side to make the quarter finals of the FA Cup in more than 100 years, and went on to gain promotion back to the Football League.

About 3,000 students also collected their degree certificates at the two-day event held at Lincoln Cathedral.