Scampton airshow: Battle of Britain Memorial Flight fit to fly

Image copyright Keith Wilson Image caption The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight planes are a popular sight at summer shows

Historic aircraft belonging to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) will take part in a new airshow.

The planes, a Lancaster, two Hurricanes and three Spitfires, were grounded due to an engine issue in August.

The BBMF has confirmed the Lancaster bomber and one of the Hurricanes were now serviceable and would fly at the Scampton airshow, in Lincolnshire this weekend.

It said it hoped to have more planes back in the air in the next week.

'Cock-a-hoop'

The Scampton Airshow at RAF Scampton has been two years in the planning and organisers said they were delighted the BBMF would be able to take part.

"I am just cock-a-hoop over the fact," show director Paul Sall said.

The show, which features displays by more than 100 aircraft, runs over two days ending on Sunday 10 September.

The planes were grounded due to an issue with their Merlin engines on the aircraft and forced the BBMF, based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, to cancel appearances at several shows.

A spokesperson said it was thanks to the "long hours" put in by their engineers that the planes were now serviceable.

He added: "We hope to have more of our fleet airborne next week in time for the Guernsey and Jersey airshows."

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

