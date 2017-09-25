Seven arrests over Boston attack death
A man has died after he was assaulted in Boston, Lincolnshire and seven people have been arrested.
The man was attacked in Pen Street, Boston, Lincolnshire on Saturday afternoon but died in Pilgrim Hospital on Sunday morning.
The seven people arrested are still in custody, said Lincolnshire Police.
The force said it was a murder investigation and wanted to speak to anyone with any information.