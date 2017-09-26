From the section

Image caption The man died in Pilgrim Hospital on Sunday

Police investigating the murder of a man have been given more time to question seven suspects arrested earlier this week.

The man was attacked in Pen Street, Boston, Lincolnshire, on Saturday afternoon but died in Pilgrim Hospital on Sunday morning.

Lincolnshire Police said the results of a post-mortem examination confirmed the unnamed victim had been assaulted.

The force is asking anyone with information to get in touch.

