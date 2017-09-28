From the section

Image caption Alberts Volkausks was attacked in Pen Street, Boston, on Saturday

Six men have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 44-year-old man.

Alberts Volkausks, 44, from Boston, Lincolnshire, was attacked in Pen Street on Saturday afternoon but died in Pilgrim Hospital on Sunday morning.

Police said the six men would appear before Lincoln Magistrates' Court later.

An 18-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder and a man, 34, has been released without charge.

Read more about this and other stories from across Lincolnshire