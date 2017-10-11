Two people have been arrested after two men died in a crash in Lincolnshire.

The men were killed after their car crashed with a lorry on the A1 northbound at Colsterworth, near Grantham, at about 01:00 BST.

Their identities are yet to be released and officers said they were "in the process of informing family members".

A 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both of whom were in the lorry, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The A1 has been closed in both directions between Oakham and Colsterworth and it would remain shut until Thursday morning, Lincolnshire Police said.