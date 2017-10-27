Image caption Residents of Norton Disney have organised a online petition against the proposed factory

More than 2,000 protesters have called for the rejection of plans to build an animal rendering plant near their village.

Lincoln Proteins has outlined proposals to build the £28m factory, close to Norton Disney.

At least 2,600 people have signed an online petition claiming it would affect the area with smells and increased traffic.

The company said technology at the plant would remove any odours.

If approved the new facility would replace a similar plant owned by the firm in nearby Skellingthorpe.

The plant would take animal remains from the meat industry and turn them into tallow for cosmetics and protein feed for animals.

One villager told the BBC the factory would ruin a "beautiful setting".

"Whatever's transported there and is dealt with there within the plant it emits into the atmosphere," she said.

"There's the lorries. We just don't want that in the rural community here."

'Less intrusive'

Protesters organising the petition said the existing factory had caused Skellingthorpe to be dubbed "Smelly Skelly".

Gary Hancock, managing director of Lincoln Proteins, said the firm would consult with locals before submitting a planning application.

"Whilst the concern is understandable with rumours circulating as to why we are moving and given the reputation of an old and outdated plant, we would ask that people wait to see what the proposals are before making a decision," said Mr Hancock.

"A modern processing facility is unrecognisable from the old plant of 14 years ago. The odours are negligible and less intrusive than average everyday agriculture."