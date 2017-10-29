Lincolnshire

Ram-raid on Lincolnshire food shop cash machine

Damaged shop window
Image caption The raid took place in Market Square, Gainsborough, on Saturday

Robbers drove a car into the window of a Lincolnshire shop in an attempt to steal the cash machine inside the building.

The ram-raid took place at the Heron Food store in Gainsborough's Market Square just after 19:00 BST on Saturday.

The robbers drove off in a white Vauxhall Astra, but the vehicle crashed into parked cars in Balfour Street.

The raiders abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites