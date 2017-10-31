Lincolnshire

Seven face trial over murder of Alberts Volkausks

Alberts Volkausks Image copyright Lincolnshire Police
Image caption Alberts Volkausks was found with serious injuries at a house in Pen Street, Boston, on 23 September

Seven men are to stand trial for the murder of a man in Boston.

Alberts Volkausks, 44, was found with serious injures at a house in Pen Street in September. He died in hospital the following morning.

Six defendants denied murder during a plea hearing at Lincoln Crown Court. A seventh man was not asked to enter a plea.

The trial is due to be held at a court outside Lincolnshire on a date to be fixed in 2018.

More on this and other stories from across Lincolnshire

All seven men were remanded back into custody. They are:

  • Pavel Grunt-Meyer, 29, of Crocketts Drive, Wisbech
  • Denis Kijakovskij, 27, of London Road, Wyberton
  • Mindaugas Cerneckas, 29, of Pen Street, Boston
  • Andrius Barauskas, 39, of Smalley Road, Boston
  • Tautvydas Vainolavicius, 19, of Pen Street, Boston
  • Marjus Tomasevic, aged 18, from Pen Street, Boston
  • Donatos Dektiariovas, 36, of Pen Street, Boston, who did not enter a plea.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites