Seven face trial over murder of Alberts Volkausks
Seven men are to stand trial for the murder of a man in Boston.
Alberts Volkausks, 44, was found with serious injures at a house in Pen Street in September. He died in hospital the following morning.
Six defendants denied murder during a plea hearing at Lincoln Crown Court. A seventh man was not asked to enter a plea.
The trial is due to be held at a court outside Lincolnshire on a date to be fixed in 2018.
All seven men were remanded back into custody. They are:
- Pavel Grunt-Meyer, 29, of Crocketts Drive, Wisbech
- Denis Kijakovskij, 27, of London Road, Wyberton
- Mindaugas Cerneckas, 29, of Pen Street, Boston
- Andrius Barauskas, 39, of Smalley Road, Boston
- Tautvydas Vainolavicius, 19, of Pen Street, Boston
- Marjus Tomasevic, aged 18, from Pen Street, Boston
- Donatos Dektiariovas, 36, of Pen Street, Boston, who did not enter a plea.