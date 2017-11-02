Image caption The Spitting Image puppet has not been on display since the museum reopened in 2012

A Spitting Image puppet of Margaret Thatcher has gone back on display as part of a new permanent exhibition in her home town.

The puppet, which has been in storage since 2012, is part of an exhibition about her life at Grantham Museum.

Project director David Burling said the puppet had previously been criticised for scaring people.

It was one of several puppets of Mrs Thatcher to feature on the satirical ITV programme.

Mr Burling said while the puppet was "taking the mickey" and was not to everyone's liking, it was important in telling the story of the former prime minister. It has not been on display since the museum reopened in 2012.

Mr Burling said it was also important to recognise the contribution of shows like Spitting Image - which he said was among the first on TV to "stick a thumb in the nose of authority".

Image caption The exhibition also features a recreation of Mrs Thatcher's childhood bedroom

Christine Robbins, exhibitions director, said the puppet was one of the show's "nasty ones" but it was an important part of Mrs Thatcher's story.

"I understand when she was on show before, some people loved seeing her, and some people were really quite alarmed and frightened by her," she said.

The exhibition also includes a recreation of a 1943 bedroom from when a young Mrs Thatcher was getting ready to go away to Oxford.

There are also a number of interpretation boards telling the story of the small town girl born above a grocer's shop who became prime minister.

From small town girl to prime minister

