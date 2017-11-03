Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Lee Torrance was attacked at the home of Aivaras Sepronas and Jurgita Makaroviene (pictured above)

Five people who waterboarded a man and threatened him with a gun during a seemingly unprovoked two-hour torture session have been jailed.

The gang, led by Aivaras Sepronas, 44, subjected Lee Torrance to "vile and horrific abuse" at a house in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, in 2015.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Torrance had gone to the house to buy drugs when he was attacked.

Sepronas, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough, was jailed for 18 years.

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Egidijus Zukauskas, Vidas Aleksandravicius and Andrius Svetickas were found guilty of false imprisonment and assault

The court heard Sepronas began punching and kicking Mr Torrance shortly after he arrived at the house he shared with Jurgita Makaroviene on 15 November.

He then handcuffed him and put a gun in his mouth before summoning three other men - Egidijus Zukauskas, 44, Vidas Aleksandravicius, 50, and Andrius Svetickas, 27, - to join in the attack.

Lincolnshire Police said the gang then wrapped pieces of torn-up sheet around his head, poured water over his face and dunked his head in a bucket of water.

During their trial, Mr Torrance told jurors: "They were tipping water over my face. I couldn't breathe. I was panicking."

The court heard that after about two hours one of the men unfastened the handcuffs and Mr Torrance was allowed to leave.

Photos taken of Mr Torrance during the attack were later found on Makaroviene's phone.

Sentencing the gang, Judge John Pini QC said: "Mr Torrance was petrified. The whole ordeal was utterly terrifying for him. Quite why this happened was not resolved by the evidence but I am satisfied it was drug related."

Sepronas was jailed for 18 years after being convicted of offences including false imprisonment, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and assault.

Lithuanian nationals Zukauskas, of Ashcroft Road, and Aleksandravicius, of Parnell Street, Gainsborough, were both jailed for ten years after being found guilty of false imprisonment and assault.

Svetickas, of Parnell Street, was jailed for seven years after being convicted of the same offences.

Makaroviene, of Ashcroft Road, was convicted of false imprisonment and jailed for five years.