Image copyright J Hannan-Briggs/Geograph Image caption The road was closed for about nine hours after the crash

A couple in their 80s died when their car collided with a lorry.

The husband and wife, from Norfolk, were in a green Volvo when the crash happened on the A17 at Bicker Bar roundabout in Boston, Lincolnshire.

The collision occurred just after midday on Monday and the road remained closed until 21:00 GMT.

Lincolnshire Police, which has not yet released the couple's identities, said their next of kin had been informed of the deaths.