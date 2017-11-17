Image copyright Stem Archtiects Image caption Revised design for the footbridge with the omission of lifts

A pedestrian bridge over a "misused" level crossing in Lincoln has been backed after a council's rejection of plans was overturned on appeal.

Network Rail had originally withdrawn its application for a bridge with lifts, at Brayford Wharf East, because it was unaffordable.

A revised application without lifts was knocked back earlier this year.

But now it has been approved by the planning inspectorate, following the appeal hearing.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "This is one of the highest risk level crossings in the region and we have worked... for many years to find solutions at both High Street and Brayford Wharf, which first and foremost reduce the risk to the public, but which secondly are both affordable to the taxpayer."

The firm submitted revised plans for the bridge without the two original lift towers late in 2016, but these were turned down by City of Lincoln Council in April due to the designs restricting access to some users.

Network Rail appealed, saying the bridge was necessary to discourage pedestrians from "misusing the crossing and putting their lives at risk".

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption There have been a number of near misses at both crossings, which have seen pedestrians trying to cross when warnings have started, Network Rail said

In its decision, the planning inspectorate accepted that delays at the level crossing had resulted in some users becoming frustrated, and attempting to cross when it was not safe.

It said the footbridge was needed to reduce the risk of misuse, and pointed out those with reduced mobility already had access to a nearby crossing with lifts on the High Street.

The inspectorate said that while the omission of lifts "was regrettable", there were significant benefits to the scheme.

It also found Network Rail had given due regard to the needs of all users, with plans including installing features like Braille on the underside of the handrails.