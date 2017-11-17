Image caption Sean Henderson, pictured with daughter Ella, was convicted at Sheffield Crown Court last year

The father of former X Factor contestant Ella Henderson is to be sentenced for fraud after losing an appeal to overturn his convictions.

Sean Henderson, 51, from Tetney, Lincolnshire, was found guilty of tax evasion and fraud following trials at Sheffield Crown Court last year.

At the Court of Appeal, his lawyers argued the judge's legal instructions to the jury were deficient.

He is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 15 December.

Henderson, of Tetney Manor, along with another man, conned wealthy people into risky investments, the court heard.

Image caption Ella Henderson came sixth in the X Factor and signed a record deal with Simon Cowell

Victims thought their money was going into secure investments, but was invested in more "speculative" ventures and huge sums had not been returned.

Henderson also failed to pay more than £26,000 in tax in a VAT scam, as he tried to keep his business going following the 2008 financial crisis.

He admitted the money did not go to the taxman, claiming it was an oversight rather than deliberate tax evasion.

The appeal was thrown out by Lord Justice Flaux, Mrs Justice Carr and Judge Karen Walden-Smith who described it as "wholly without merit".

The 51-year-old denied all the charges when he was convicted for fraud on 4 May and tax evasion on 6 October. He was cleared of seven other offences.

His daughter Ella, 21, came sixth in the ITV talent programme and signed a record deal with Simon Cowell.