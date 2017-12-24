Lincolnshire couple died at home from 'natural causes'
- 24 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 75-year-old man and his 46-year-old girlfriend who were found dead at their home died of natural causes, police have said.
The bodies of Michael Cobley and Zanna Ernstone were discovered in Wilders Garth, Holbeach, on Thursday.
Lincolnshire Police said it was trying to trace relatives so could not confirm their identities but the couple have been named locally.
Neighbours raised the alarm after not seeing the couple for a week.