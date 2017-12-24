Teenagers hurt as car crashes into Lincolnshire house
- 24 December 2017
Two teenagers were taken to hospital after the car they were in ploughed into a house in Lincolnshire.
A Renault Clio crashed into the property on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham just before 23:00 GMT on Saturday.
A boy and a girl, both 17, were taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
No-one was in the house at the time, Lincolnshire Police said.