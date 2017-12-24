Image caption Meadow Lane was closed off to allow structural engineers to the examine the building

Two teenagers were taken to hospital after the car they were in ploughed into a house in Lincolnshire.

A Renault Clio crashed into the property on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham just before 23:00 GMT on Saturday.

A boy and a girl, both 17, were taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

No-one was in the house at the time, Lincolnshire Police said.