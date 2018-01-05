Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Mark Heyes paid a boy £50 to perform a sexual act on him

A paedophile described by a judge as a "very significant danger" to boys has been jailed for sexually abusing a young teenager.

Mark Heyes, who had twice been jailed for sexual assaults on boys, targeted the 13-year-old after he advertised toy cars for sale on the internet.

Lincoln Crown Court heard on one occasion, Heyes paid the boy £50 to perform a sex act on him.

He was jailed for nine years and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

The 51-year-old was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and a five-year extended licence period upon release.

'Predatory paedophile'

Heyes, who was being monitored at the time, had moved from Bradford to Ingoldmells without the authorities knowing.

He has a string of previous convictions, including indecent assault and abduction.

Recorder Martin Hurst told Heyes: "In my judgement you are a determined, persistent, guileful, cynical and predatory paedophile.

"You have shown no remorse and you have shown no regret.

"It is perfectly plain to me that you pose a very significant danger in the future to young teenage boys."

Heyes, of Festival Avenue, Ingoldmells, admitted causing a child to engage in sexual activity, two charges of breach of a previous sexual offences prevention order and a further two charges of failing to notify the authorities of details as required as part of his sex offenders registration.

Esther Harrison, prosecuting, said the abuse began after Heyes visited the child's home in March in response to an advert placed by the boy to sell toy cars.

Heyes abused the boy in Weelsby Woods in Grimsby, and on another occasion paid him £50 to perform a sex act on him at his home in Ingoldmells.

He also used the boy to offer one of his friends the chance to earn money from sexual encounters, the court heard.