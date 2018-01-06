Wragby robbery: Firearms stolen and homeowners hurt
- 6 January 2018
Several firearms were stolen from a house in a robbery in the early hours of Friday.
Three men dressed in black broke into a house in Horncastle Road, Wragby, Lincolnshire, at about 01:00 GMT.
Police said they stole firearms from a gun cabinet and cash before making off in the homeowners' Mitsubishi Shogun.
The couple who lived there suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital. Police are appealing for witnesses.