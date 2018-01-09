Lincolnshire

British skier missing in French Alps in 'terrible weather'

  • 9 January 2018
John Bromell Image copyright AFP
Image caption Police are searching for John Bromell who went missing in severe weather in the French Alps, on Sunday

Police are searching for a British skier who went missing in "terrible weather" in the French Alps.

John Bromell, 39, from Willingham by Stow, near Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, was last seen on the Paquis chairlift in Tignes at 16:30 GMT, on Sunday.

He was wearing a multi-coloured hat with a pompom and a checked jacket, French police said.

Friends said they were concerned for his safety especially because of the deterioration in the weather.

According to local reports, there was more than 1m (3ft) of snow in the resort on Monday, prompting a warning about the risk of avalanches.

French police said they has been hampered by the conditions but had now deployed a helicopter to try and locate Mr Bromell.

Image copyright Tignes Gendarmerie
Image caption John Bromell was wearing a colourful hat with a pompom and a checked jacket

