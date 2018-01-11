Image caption A teenage boy was charged with attempted murder after a car crashed into the house in North Hykeham

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of attempted murder after a car hit a house, injuring a teenage girl.

He was arrested after a Renault Clio crashed into a property in North Hykeham, near Lincoln, on 23 December.

A 17-year-old girl, a passenger in the car, was treated in hospital after the crash in Meadow Lane.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was bailed by Lincoln youth court and is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 25 January.

More on this and other stories from across Lincolnshire

He has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and criminal damage to property.