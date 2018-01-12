Image copyright Google Image caption Cummins Generator Technologies is to close its Barnack Road site in October this year

Workers at a manufacturing plant in Lincolnshire have voted to go on strike in a dispute over job losses.

Cummins Generator Technologies is planning to close its facility in Barnack Road, Stamford, making about 350 of its staff redundant.

Unite the union said 93% of workers voted to strike over management's failure to negotiate redundancy terms.

Cummins said it had "taken every effort... to support staff through the transition".

The engineering company said the site was unsustainable despite investment, but it would maintain a small presence in the town with approximately 150 workers.

A spokesperson said: "The result of the recent Unite ballot is clearly disappointing.

"We have taken every effort to ensure that we can continue to provide high-quality employment in Stamford, to support our staff through the transition and to provide a considerable redundancy package for anyone who cannot be offered ongoing employment.

"Our priority has been and continues to be supporting our employees."

Unite said it would be announcing dates for strike action soon.

The union said talks between the management and its representatives on Friday had resulted in a revised offer by the firm for workers due to be affected by the closure of the Barnack Road site in October this year.

This offer will be put to Unite's members.