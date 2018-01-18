Lincolnshire Police appeals for help to clear fallen trees
Police in Lincolnshire have asked for the public's help to clear fallen trees after 70 mph (113 kph) winds battered the county.
The force said it was dealing with 80 incidents involving fallen trees, which had blocked roads.
On Twitter, officers appealed for people with "equipment and relevant training" to help move them.
Insp Adi Wootton said the force had been "inundated" with a "huge number" of fallen tree callouts.
Western Power Distribution, which supplies electricity to much of the county, said over 2,500 homes were without power earlier.
It has been working to restore supplies.
One resident in Spalding also put out an appeal on social media for a missing trampoline.
Some bus companies, including Cropley Coaches in Boston and Fowlers Travel in Spalding, cancelled morning school runs due to the weather.
Some of the main roads affected by fallen trees were:
- A156 in Fenton, near Gainsborough
- A15 near Bourne
- A158 near Horncastle
Delays were also reported on the East Coast Mainline due to a fallen tree at Stevenage.