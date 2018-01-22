Image copyright Meg Worrell-Hart Image caption Meg Worrell-Hart said she was thrown from her 12-year-old horse

A horse rider who was thrown from her horse after it was hit by a car has issued an open letter pleading for "all drivers" to slow down.

Meg Worrell-Hart, 21, from Grimsby, said she and her horse, Dave, "did not stand a chance" because the vehicle was going "too fast".

She said she was thrown over the top of the car, while her horse, which was badly bruised, ran for home.

The open letter, posted on Facebook, has been shared more than 50,000 times.

Image copyright Meg Worrell-Hart Image caption She said they were both left very sore and shaken up

In the post, Ms Worrell-Hart described the incident at North Somercotes, Lincolnshire, on Saturday, as her "worst nightmare".

She said she had signalled the car to slow down but it was "coming far too fast to avoid us, [and ] we did not stand a chance".

The rider said the car hit them at about 45mph (72 kph), causing her to be flipped over the car and on to the road.

"We're both very sore and shaken up," she said.

She added: "Physically we'll heal but I doubt we'll ever hack [riding on roads or trails] again."

She warns drivers to slow down "or people are going to die".