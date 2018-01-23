Image copyright Media Lincs Image caption Nathan Hunt's family said they wanted to see more military hospitals and psychiatric help for returning soldiers

The parents of a soldier who served alongside Prince Harry want their son's death to help "end the stigma of post-traumatic stress disorder".

Warrant Officer Nathan Hunt, 39, was found at his Lincoln home on 2 January after concerns were raised for his safety.

An inquest into his death opened earlier at Lincoln Coroners' Court.

It heard the father-of-one had been diagnosed with mental health issues linked to combat stress.

Mr Hunt's father, Derek, said: "I don't see Nathan's death as any different to if he had been shot on the battlefield. He is a casualty of war.

"He saved hundreds of lives during his career in the Army and if his death can do the same then that would be a fitting tribute.

The inquest heard the family do not blame the Army for their son's death but would like to see more military hospitals and psychiatric help for returning soldiers.

Mr Hunt served with Prince Harry in Helmand Province in Afghanistan in 2008 after being attached to the Household Calvary.

He was part of a desert reconnaissance unit which was involved in identifying roadside bombs planted by the Taliban, and awarded a Mention in Dispatches for his courage in locating improvised explosive devices.

The inquest was adjourned until 21 June.