A lorry driver has admitted causing the deaths of two men following a fatal crash on the A1 in Lincolnshire.

Irina Ivanova Elenkova pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving at Lincoln Crown Court earlier.

Two men died after the car they were in was in collision with a lorry driven by Elenkova, near Colsterworth, on 11 October.

She was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 1 February.

Mark Lacey and Alexander Sherif, from London, were both killed in the crash.

The 37-year-old also admitted a third charge relating to the tachograph of the lorry she was driving.

She was originally charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The court previously heard Elenkova, of Taras Shevcenko, Plodiv, Bulgaria, was driving a Romanian registered lorry.

She had left part of its trailer protruding into the northbound carriageway, which led to the crash.

A second defendant, who had charges of causing death by dangerous driving against him dropped, pleaded guilty to an offence relating to the tachograph in the lorry.

Kostadin Ivanov Tanev, 41, of the Trachea Complex, Plodiv, Bulgaria, will also be sentenced on 1 February.