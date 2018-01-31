Image copyright John Taylors Image caption A pair of cufflinks - featuring rhinoceros and lions - sold for £2,000

Jewellery found by an auctioneer in a secret drawer in an old chest has sold for almost £10,000.

The chest came into John Taylors auction house in Louth, Lincolnshire, as part of a deceased person's estate.

Staff noticed a hidden drawer which contained about 30 items of jewellery, most with animal pictures on - called reverse crystal intaglios.

Half of the items were sold at the auction, including a pair of cufflinks which made £2,000.

Read more stories from Lincolnshire

Image copyright John Taylors Image caption The drawers, which have a secret compartment just beneath the top, sold for just £45

Auctioneer James Laverack said reverse crystal intaglios were a popular form of jewellery "for both gentlemen and ladies in the late Victorian and Edwardian period".

"They use natural crystal to form a lens and then carved out the underside and then painted it, to give a 3D image of dogs, tigers, rhinoceroses," he added.

The chest of drawers sold for just £45.

The remainder of the items are due to be auctioned on 6 March.