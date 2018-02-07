Image copyright North Kesteven District Council Image caption The authority said 28 batteries were stolen overnight from vehicles at its Metheringham depot, near Lincoln

Rubbish collection services were disrupted after the batteries were stolen from a fleet of council refuse trucks.

North Kesteven District Council said 28 batteries were stolen overnight from vehicles at its Metheringham depot, near Lincoln.

The drivers were unable to start the vehicles because of the thefts, the authority said.

A security review is now being carried out at the depot.

Richard Steel, from the authority, said: "They've broken into the compound, gone under each lorry and disconnected the batteries.

"There were two on each lorry," he said.

He said they were extremely heavy, and would have been difficult to move.

The council has since replaced the batteries and emptied all bins scheduled for collection.

However, it said the theft had led to delays.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.