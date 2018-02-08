Lincolnshire

Man suffers severe burns in hospital smoking fire

  • 8 February 2018
Image caption Firefighters were called to Boston Pilgrim Hospital just before 07:00 GMT

A man is being treated in intensive care after suffering severe burns following a fire on a ward at a Lincolnshire hospital.

It happened on the seventh floor of Boston's Pilgrim Hospital just before 07:00 GMT on Thursday, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a man smoking in bed.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said it was investigating.

