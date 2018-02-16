Image copyright Family issue Image caption Chase Tate's brother is accused of pocketing cash donated for a memorial plaque

The brother of a man who was killed in a suspected hit-and-run has denied pocketing cash donated for a plaque in his memory.

Chase Tate, 23, died after being hit by a vehicle on the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill, Ulceby, on 7 January 2017.

His brother, Ford North, of Chauntry Road, Alford, pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud by false representation at Lincoln Crown Court.

The 25-year-old was bailed and is due to stand trial on 23 July.

Mr North is alleged to have fraudulently requested donations for a memorial plaque for his brother on dates between 14 January and 16 February 2017.

Two men, aged 21 and 56, arrested in connection with the suspected hit-and-run, were released without charge.

Police are still appealing for information.