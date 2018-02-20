A trial date has been set for a driving instructor accused of sexually assaulting five female students.

Keith Warner, of Leverton, near Boston, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court earlier for a pre-trial hearing.

The 61-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to 11 charges of sexual assault on women between January 2015 and April 2017.

The trial, which is expected to last two weeks, is due to start on 30 April at the same court.

He was bailed until the start of his trial.

