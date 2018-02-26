Lincolnshire Police drone find man due in court
A man saved from hypothermia by a police drone after crashing in freezing temperatures has been summonsed to court for drink-driving.
The man was discovered in a ditch, 500ft (160m) away from his car on the A16 near Ludborough, Lincolnshire, in the early hours of Sunday.
He was found "unresponsive and hypothermic" after police used a thermal imaging drone to find him.
The 28-year-old, from Grimsby, was also summonsed for having no insurance.
A date for the court hearing is yet to be fixed.