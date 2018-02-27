Image copyright Radio Lincolnshire Image caption The A15 was closed as police investigated the cause of the crash

Three people have died in a crash between a car and a lorry in Lincolnshire amid weather warnings after snow and ice hit the county.

The vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they collided on the A15 near Baston at 06:15 GMT.

Drivers have been warned of difficult conditions but it is not yet known whether the weather was a factor in the crash.

Police said officers were still working to inform family members of the deaths.

The Lincolnshire force urged witnesses and drivers with dash cam footage to contact them.

The A15 had been busy when the crash between a Renault Clio and a Scania lorry happened near the Waterside Garden Centre, police said.

Sgt Helen Alcock, said: "Sadly three people have lost their lives this morning and several people have faced the shock of witnessing or coming across the scene."

About eight miles (12km) from Baston, a bus carrying 45 school children left the road near Deeping St James. None of the children were injured.

A number of lorries have been stuck on hills and vehicles have skidded off roads in the county.