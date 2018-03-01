Image copyright Steve Gray Image caption More than a 120 schools across Lincolnshire are also closed

Every major road across Lincolnshire is blocked due to drifting snow and freezing temperatures, police have said.

People have been stuck on the A52 between Boston and Skegness overnight with some sheltering at a fire station.

The A15 between Lincoln and Scunthorpe remains closed and remote villages are cut off by 2ft (0.6m) of snow.

People are being told not to travel as a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow remains in place.

More than a 120 schools are also closed with the University of Lincoln also suspending teaching at its Brayford Pool and Riseholme Campuses.

Image caption Lincolnshire Police are asking people to only travel if necessary, this was the scene on Wednesday

All rural bus services in Lincolnshire have been suspended until further notice, said Stagecoach East Midlands.

RAF Waddington has supplied three 4x4 vehicles to the emergency efforts.

Lincolnshire Police have also asked the 999 number is only used in emergency situations.

East Midlands Airport is open but some flights are affected by snow and ice.

All non-urgent operations and outpatients clinics are cancelled at Lincolnshire's hospitals too.