Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Amelia Wood, a student at Louth Academy, died on Wednesday

An 11-year-old girl has died after a wheel came off a passing car and struck her.

It is believed that Amelia Wood was walking alongside a road in Manby, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday morning when a wheel fell off a Land Rover Discovery.

She was taken to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham, but died on Wednesday.

Lincolnshire Police asked for anyone who saw the white vehicle travelling on the B1200 Manby Road towards Saltfleetby to get in contact.

Officers said they had already spoken to several witnesses. They said they were still investigating how the wheel came off.

'Popular and caring'

Amelia was a pupil at Louth Academy, which described her as a "vibrant, passionate and very determined student" who was a keen netball player.

Martin Brown, executive principal at the academy, said; "She was a very popular and caring student who always helped and supported her friends.

"We are all devastated by such tragic news. We have a counsellor and pastoral staff to support students and offer help and guidance in the coming days and weeks."

Grimoldby Primary School said Amelia had moved up to secondary school last summer and would be remembered as a "wonderful young lady".

Head teacher Simon Clark said: "Amelia's kindness really shone through, and her peers voted her onto the school council when she was in Year 6.

"She used this opportunity to support younger pupils and help improve the school any way she could."