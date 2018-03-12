Image caption Leicester Crown Court heard Joseph Rooney targeted vulnerable men to work for little or no money

Vulnerable men were forced to pave driveways for little or no money and live in squalid conditions, a court has heard.

Joseph Rooney, 45, from Washingborough, deliberately targeted victims who were homeless or alcoholics, Leicester Crown Court was told.

He denies one count of conspiracy to require persons to perform forced or compulsory labour.

Mr Rooney also denies three counts of causing actually bodily harm.

The prosecution claims he preyed upon five men.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2010 and 2014.

Several members of Mr Rooney's family were jailed for similar offences last year, the court heard.

The trial continues.