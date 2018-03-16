Image caption Mr Toner's body was found by members of his family in Holton le Clay, 20 miles from his home in Ulceby

An investigation has begun into how police handled the case of a missing teenager who was later found dead.

Liam Toner, aged 19, was reported missing by his family on the morning of 16 December 2017.

He was found dead in a ditch shortly before the end of the same day.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was investigating what happened from the point the teenager was reported missing until he was found.

The IOPC, previously known as the Independent Police Complaints Commission, said the initial call from the family was made to Humberside Police after the teenager failed to return from a night out in Cleethorpes with friends.

It was later established he had taken a taxi to Holton le Clay, in Lincolnshire, and Lincolnshire Police were informed.

Family members carried out their own search and found Mr Toner's body in a ditch, close to where the taxi had dropped him off, about 20 miles from his home in Ulceby.

IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said: "We have gathered evidence from both police forces to help us understand what actions were taken from the point at which Liam was reported missing, until he was found."

"We are also looking at whether those actions were in line with police force policy," she added.

A post-mortem examination showed the teenager died from asphyxiation, but the time of his death has not been confirmed, the IOPC said.