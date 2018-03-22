Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption G4 perform to the injured concertgoer after she tripped and fell in a Lincoln street

Vocal troupe G4 gave an impromptu performance to a woman in the street after she fell outside the theatre on her way to see them.

Marjorie Everett tripped and fell outside the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln on Monday.

While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, the group came outside and sang Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling In Love to her.

Mrs Everett and husband Peter described the experience as "magical".

"I was talking to her and the next minute I looked down and she was on the floor," Mr Everett said.

He said his wife had a cut to her head, so staff from the venue called an ambulance and brought her blankets.

Mrs Everett, who has since recovered from her fall, added: "The next thing I know, is out came the four lads and they just started singing.

"They said 'I know you are not going to be able to see us this evening, so would you mind if we sing to you?'"

"It was just lovely," she said.

Talking about the performance, Jonathan Ansell from the group said: "It was so sad to think she had just about walked through the door.

"We just felt for her so much."

The group, who were runners-up to Steve Brookstein on the X Factor in 2004, has now offered the couple VIP tickets to their Christmas show in Durham to make up for them missing the Lincoln show.

"We will certainly spoil you rotten there," the singer told her.