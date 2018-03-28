Image caption Campaigners said they were "absolutely elated" with the decision

Plans to extract five million tonnes of limestone from land on the Lincolnshire border with Leicestershire have been dismissed by the government.

Lincolnshire County Council initially rejected Mick George Ltd's proposals for a 250-acre quarry and landfill site in Denton, near Grantham, in 2015.

The applicant appealed the decision.

Government inspector Melvyn Middleton has now ruled there is "no immediate justification" for the quarry or landfill.

The inquiry heard Mick George Ltd wanted to extract the limestone over a 30-year period.

The proposed development would have also seen the quarry backfilled with inert waste, including sand and concrete.

It was claimed it would have been worth £2.5m to the local economy each year, creating 30 full-time jobs.

Image copyright Stefan Czapski Image caption An example of a limestone quarry in nearby Ancaster

In response, members of Gorse Lane Quarry Action Group said there was no need for mineral extraction at the site, or waste disposal.

The group also cited potential ecological risks, harm to the character of the area, and a possible negative impact on local agriculture.

In dismissing the application, Mr Middleton said: "The proposal would extract limestone and import inert waste in an area where there is clearly no immediate justification for increased capacity in either.

"It would also use a significant area of best and most versatile agricultural land."

"Lincolnshire has more than adequate approved limestone reserves and potential inert waste capacity to meet demand... for a number of years," he added.